Ronald Hernandez: Aberdeen sign Venezuela right-back

Aberdeen have signed Venezuela right-back Ronald Hernandez on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The 22-year-old moves to Pittodrie from Norwegian top-flight club Stabaek for an undisclosed fee.

Hernandez will be available to make his debut against Rangers on Saturday, subject to international clearance.

The 15-cap defender is Aberdeen's fourth January signing and "everyone is excited about his potential," says manager Derek McInnes.

Hernandez has been tracked by McInnes "for some time" and his arrival follows the deadline-day departure of loan defender Zak Vyner, who has been recalled by Bristol City. Forward James Wilson has also left Pittodrie, sealing a move to Salford City.

Hernandez played in the Copa America quarter-final against Argentina last summer after featuring in the Under-20 World Cup final two years ago.

"When I first spoke to Ronald, he was very keen to come and experience the Scottish Premier League with Aberdeen," McInnes added. "Now we have got him onboard with us, he can hopefully reach his full potential and be a valuable asset going forward.

"He's played against the likes of Argentina with Messi and their stars and he's done enough over the last couple of seasons to suggest that he's going the right way."

Hernandez will join his new team-mates in Glasgow on Friday night to prepare for Saturday's Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox.

He has spent the last two-and-a-half years with Stabaek after joining from Venezuelan club Zamora.

"I am so excited to start my journey with Aberdeen," he said. "I want to continue to improve and I see the Scottish league and Aberdeen as a great opportunity."