Nathaniel MG Cup final: Connah's Quay Nomads v STM Sports

Boss Andy Morrison says Connah's Quay Nomads will give Nathaniel MG Cup final opponents STM Sports "the utmost respect".

Nomads will start as favourites at Newtown against the Cymru South side.

STM Sports have beaten two Cymru Premier sides in their run to the final in what is their first season in the competition.

"They're a tight group, they stick together and have a great mentality," Morrison said.

"When it comes down to the competitive side they won't go missing.

"We've given them the utmost respect in everything that we've done.

"We've got a fully fit squad and it's one of the first times this season I've been able to pick from a full squad."

Nomads have won the cup before, beating Ebbw Vale in 1996 - their only time in the competition's final.

Saturday's game will be the fourth final of Morrison's reign, having won the Welsh Cup in 2018 and lost in both the Welsh Cup and Scottish Challenge Cup finals last season.

A place in next season's Scottish Challenge Cup is the reward for the winners on Saturday in Newtown.

"We pinch ourselves when we realise what we've achieved," STM Sports manager Dale Gardiner said.

"To go one further and play in the [Scottish Challenge] cup would just be phenomenal for such a small club like us."