Jordon Thompson: Wrexham sign Coventry City defender on loan

Jordon Thompson (right) in action for Coventry City against Arsenal Under-21s in the EFL Trophy

Wrexham have signed Coventry City defender Jordon Thompson on an initial one month loan.

Thompson has come through the ranks at Coventry and has made four senior appearances for the Sky Blues.

The 20-year-old centre-half has had previous loan spells in the National League at Barrow and Boreham Wood.

His Coventry team-mate Jordan Ponticelli joined the Dragons on loan until the end of season earlier in January.

