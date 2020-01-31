Lloyd Jones: Northampton sign centre-back on loan from Luton Town

Lloyd Jones had a loan spell with Plymouth last season

League Two side Northampton Town have signed defender Lloyd Jones on loan from Luton for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old centre-back started his career at Plymouth before joining Liverpool in 2011.

After loan spells with Cheltenham, Accrington, Blackpool and Swindon, he joined Luton in January 2018.

"He can play anywhere across the back three and he can handle the football too, being able to step out and join in with play," said manager Keith Curle.

"We think he will fit in well with the excellent dressing room environment we have at the club."

