Edinson Cavani: Uruguay striker to remain at PSG despite asking to leave

Cavani joined PSG in 2013 and is the club's record scorer with 198 goals

Paris St-Germain will not sell striker Edinson Cavani in the January transfer window, despite the Uruguay international asking to leave the club.

Cavani, 32, asked to leave French champions PSG amid interest from Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

PSG had no plans to sell the striker this month and received no suitable offers.

Cavani only has six months remaining on his contract and had also been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard called Cavani "a great player" after being linked with the forward earlier this month.

PSG's club record goalscorer has seen his opportunities limited this season after Mauro Icardi's arrival on a season-long loan from Inter Milan in the summer.

"We have reached an agreement with no-one," PSG sports director Leonardo told L'Equipe.

"We never thought of selling him. At one point we opened the negotiation, but there was no agreement. Six and a half years in a club, it will not be erased in two weeks of discussion."

Speaking on Friday, PSG manager Thomas Tuchel added: "There are worse situations than staying at PSG. He's feeling good and needs to gain confidence and find his rhythm. Edinson is a huge player at the club."