Caroline Weir: Manchester City Women midfielder extends contract to 2022

Caroline Weir started her career with Hibernian in Scotland

Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir has signed a two-year contract extension with Women's Super League side Manchester City until 2022.

The 24-year-old has been with the club, who won both domestic cups last season, since leaving Liverpool in 2018.

"It was definitely an easy decision and I can't wait for the next two years," she told City's website.

"It's a great club and it really tests you, taking you out of your comfort zone, and I love Manchester."