Brentford sign Shandon Baptiste and Tariqe Fosu from Oxford United

Tariqe Fosu spent two years at Charlton Athletic before joining Oxford last summer

Championship club Brentford have signed Shandon Baptiste and Tariqe Fosu from Oxford United for undisclosed fees.

Forward Fosu, 24, has agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract, with the option of a further year.

Midfielder Baptiste, 21, has signed a deal until the summer of 2024, with his contract also including the option of a further year.

Fosu scored 10 times in 33 appearances for the U's, while Baptiste featured in 42 games for the League One club.

