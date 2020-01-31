Hamilton Academical: David Templeton re-joins club from Burton

Templeton scored ten league goals in his first spell with Accies

David Templeton has rejoined Hamilton Academical after an 18-month spell at English League One side Burton Albion.

The winger has been limited to substitute appearances this season and negotiated an early release from his contract to move back to Scotland.

Templeton spent over a year at the Fountain of Youth stadium between 2017 and 2018, making 30 league appearances.

"The way the gaffer wants to play here is exactly what I want," Templeton said.

"I really enjoyed my spell here last time and excited to get going again."

The 31-year-old will go straight into head coach Brian Rice's squad for Sunday's match against Celtic.

"Temps is a fantastic footballer that will add a little bit of magic to the squad that we need," Rice said. "He's a good person and the feedback I've had on him has been nothing but positive."

