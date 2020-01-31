Rushian Hepburn-Murphy: Derby County sign Aston Villa striker on loan

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy scored a hat-trick for Tranmere in their 3-1 win at MK Dons in November

Derby County have signed Aston Villa striker Rushian Hepburn-Murphy on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at League One Tranmere, scoring five goals in 23 appearances.

Villa recalled him from the Prenton Park side earlier on Friday.

Hepburn-Murphy, who has made 17 appearances for Villa, could make his debut for the Rams against Swansea next Saturday.

