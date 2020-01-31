Borja Baston: Aston Villa set to sign Swansea City striker on free transfer

Borja has scored six goals in 20 Championship appearances this season

Aston Villa are set to sign Swansea City striker Borja Baston on a free transfer.

Borja, a £15.5m signing from Atletico Madrid in 2016, has struggled for game-time this season and will be allowed to leave Swansea because of his wages.

The 27-year-old's Liberty Stadium contract was due to expire this summer.

Borja started this campaign by scoring five goals in five matches but lost his place in Steve Cooper's side in the autumn.

The Spaniard, who also had loan spells at Malaga and Alaves, will be brought in as Villa manager Dean Smith strengthens his attacking options.

Smith has also signed striker Mbwana Samatta from Genk for £8.5m during the January transfer window, after record signing Wesley suffered a knee injury in Villa's win over Burnley earlier this month.

