St Johnstone: Matt Butcher signs & Callum Hendry extends contract

Matt Butcher, left, has yet to make a competitive first-team appearance for Bournemouth

St Johnstone have signed midfielder Matt Butcher on loan from Bournemouth.

The 22-year-old has joined until the end of the season, having previously had a stint with English League Two club Yeovil Town.

He could make his debut in the Perth club's Scottish Premiership meeting with Hearts on Saturday.

St Johnstone have also confirmed that striker Callum Hendry, 22, has signed a new deal that ties him to the club until May 2022.

Hendry - son of former Scotland captain Colin - has scored five goals in all competitions this term and is "delighted" to have extended his stay.

"I've been wanting to get it over the line for a while now," he said. "Since I've moved up here I've settled well and I've made a life for myself in Perth now."

