Declan John: Wales international joins Sunderland from Swansea on loan

Declan John (right) has won seven caps for Wales since making his senior debut in 2013

Wales international Declan John has joined Sunderland from Swansea on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old wing-back, who has represented his country seven times, joined Swansea from Scottish Premier League side Rangers in August 2018.

"I'm pleased to welcome Declan to the club," said manager Phil Parkinson.

"He's another good addition to the squad and provides added depth in an area of the pitch we have been working to strengthen."

