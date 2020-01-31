Tariq Lamptey: Brighton sign 19-year-old defender from Chelsea

Tariq Lamptey made his Chelsea debut against Arsenal in the Premier League in December

Brighton have signed 19-year-old defender Tariq Lamptey from Chelsea on a deal until 2023.

Lamptey made his senior Chelsea debut in a 2-1 win against Arsenal in the Premier League on 29 December.

A member of England's squad at the 2019 Under-19 European Championships, he has also made two appearances in the FA Cup this season.

"We're really pleased to have secured the signing of a really exciting young talent," said manager Graham Potter.

Albion boss Potter added: "With his pace and technical ability, Tariq provides us with another option on the right side of the pitch both at right-back, where we already have good competition, and also further up the pitch."

Brighton have also recalled striker Jurgen Locadia from his loan spell with Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

