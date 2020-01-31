Livingston: Dolly Menga returns to club from Angola

Dolly Menga scored the winner for Livingston against Rangers

Livingston have confirmed the striker Dolly Menga will return to the club after they terminated his loan to Atletico Petroleos de Luanda.

The Scottish Premiership allowed Angolan Menga, 26, to join the club in his homeland during the summer.

However, he has now been recalled and will join Gary Holt's side for the second half of the season subject to international clearance.

Menga scored twice in 26 games after signing for Livingston in summer 2018.

"The club were of the belief that a return to West Lothian was in the best interest of both Dolly and Livingston," the club said.

"Dolly is due to arrive back in the country shortly and will hook up with his teammates for training next week."

