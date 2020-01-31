Ayub Masika: Reading sign Kenya winger on loan

Ayub Masika played for Kenya in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Championship club Reading have signed Kenya international winger Ayub Masika on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old was born in Nairobi but began his career in Belgium, where he played for Anderlecht, Lierse and Genk.

He joined Beijing Renhe in 2017, where he was relegated from the Chinese Super League last season.

"Masika is a precocious talent with real speed that means he can hurt the opposition in good areas," boss Mark Bowen told the club website.

"We've had a look at him in training over recent weeks and he's shown good qualities. He's catching up on his fitness a little bit with the Chinese league being out of season at the moment, but I think he can be a real asset."