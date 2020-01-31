Kilmarnock: Kirk Broadfoot returns from St Mirren on 18-month deal

Kirk Broadfoot helped Kilmarnock to a third-place Scottish Premiership finish last season

Kirk Broadfoot has rejoined Kilmarnock five months after leaving for Scottish Premiership rivals St Mirren.

The 35-year-old defender returns to Rugby Park for an undisclosed fee and has signed an 18-month deal.

He ended his two-year Kilmarnock spell last September amid unhappiness with the methods of Italian manager Angelo Alessio, who was sacked last month.

Broadfoot made eight appearances for St Mirren, but hasn't played since early November due to injury.

In his previous stint at Rugby Park, the former Scotland cap helped Kilmarnock to successive club record points totals and their first European campaign in 18 years.