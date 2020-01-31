Bradley Garmston: Grimsby sign left-back after release by Gillingham

Bradley Garmston started his career as a trainee at West Brom

Defender Bradley Garmston has joined Grimsby until the end of the season following his release by Gillingham.

The 26-year-old left-back began his career with West Brom, where he came through the club's youth system.

He had a stint with Colchester before joining the Gills, initially on loan in January 2015 before a permanent move five months later.

Garmston will not be eligible for Grimsby's League Two game with Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

