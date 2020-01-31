Hrvoje Plum: Glentoran midfielder ruled out for six to seven months

Plum has been one of the Irish Premiership's most impressive performers this season

Glentoran midfielder Hrvoje Plum has been ruled out for an estimated six or seven months with a cruciate tear.

The Croatian sustained the knee injury in last week's 2-1 Premiership defeat by Larne and had a scan this week.

Plum has been an integral player for Mick McDermott's side this season, scoring 13 goals including six direct free-kicks.

He recently signed a one-year contract extension which will keep him at the Oval until the end of next season.

Plum was forced off late in the second half at Inver Park and will now miss the remainder of this season as the Glens chase a first Irish League title success since 2009.

He joined the east Belfast outfit from Croatian side NK Osijek last summer.

Glentoran are top of the Irish Premiership table, one point ahead of Crusaders, and boosted their forward options on Friday with the signing of Cliftonville forward Ruaidhri Donnelly.

Glentoran have been extremely active in the January window with defenders Caolan Marron and Keith Cowan arriving at the Oval, along with midfielders Seanan Clucas and Ciaran O'Connor and striker Andy Mitchell.