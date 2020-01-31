Christophe Berra: Dundee sign former Hearts captain on loan

Christophe Berra had made 250 appearances for Hearts

Former Hearts captain Christophe Berra has joined Dundee on loan until the end of the season after falling out of favour at Tynecastle.

The centre-back, 35 on Friday, had been told he was free to leave Hearts by recently-appointed boss Daniel Stendel.

Berra becomes James McPake's second deadline-day signing after Christie Elliott arrived from Carlisle United.

The full-back, 28, has joined the fourth-placed Scottish Championship side until the end of the campaign.

Dundee have the option to extend the former Partick Thistle defender's deal further.

Berra, who will wear the number seven jersey, made 250 appearances across two spells at Tynecastle, but was deemed surplus to requirements by Stendel.

He also featured for Wolves and Ipswich in England and won 41 Scotland caps.