Julien Lamy: Rotherham United loan striker to AFC Wimbledon

Julien Lamy joins Wimbledon on loan from Rotherham United

AFC Wimbledon have signed French striker Julien Lamy from League One leaders Rotherham United for the rest of the season.

Lamy, 20, has made five appearances for the Millers since signing last summer from French side Stade Plabennecois.

He joins a Dons side who are 19th in League One, six points clear of danger.

"Julien can play anywhere up front, off the front man or alongside another forward. He can also play on the wing," said boss Glyn Hodges.

"He is an exciting player, who is quick and has an eye for goal. We have received good reports about Julien.

"He has not been getting in the Rotherham team, but he has been in the squads and has played in League One this season.

Lamy has not signed in time to be included in the squad for Saturday's match at fellow strugglers Accrington Stanley.

