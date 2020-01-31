Swindon Town: Matt Palmer leaves Rotherham following recall from loan at Bradford

From the section

Matt Palmer made 10 league appearances for Rotherham when they were relegated from the Championship in 2018-19

League Two leaders Swindon Town have signed Rotherham United's Matt Palmer following his recall from a half-season loan at Bradford City.

Midfielder Palmer, 24, was released by the Millers to sign an 18-month deal, subject to English Football League and Football Association approval.

He becomes Swindon's third signing in as many days in deadline week.

Palmer's Rotherham colleague Jerry Yates returned on Wednesday, followed by top scorer Eoin Doyle from Bradford.

