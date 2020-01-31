Motherwell: Rolando Aarons joins on loan from Newcastle

Rolando Aarons has made 27 appearances for Newcastle

Motherwell have signed left winger Rolando Aarons from Newcastle United on loan until the end of the season.

There had been reports that the 24-year-old was set to move to Kilmarnock but, instead, he has signed up at their Scottish Premiership rivals.

"We're delighted to be bringing in Rolando," said Stephen Robinson. "He will bring even more pace and energy to our front line and give us options."

He will replace teenager striker James Scott, who is poised to join Hull City.

Motherwell accepted an improved offer of £1.5m from the English Championship club for the 19-year-old having turned down an initial bid of £750,000 on Thursday.

Former England under-20 international Aarons spent the first half of the season on loan at League One promotion chasers Wycombe Wanderers, scoring twice in 13 appearances.

He has played 27 times for Newcastle, scoring four times, and has also featured 11 times in Serie A with Hellas Verona and had spells with Slovan Liberec and Sheffield Wednesday.

"His arrival will also allow us to move Mikael Ndjoli into his more natural position as a central striker, instead of playing in wide positions," Robinson added.

