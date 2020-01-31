Liam Bridcutt: Lincoln sign Nottingham Forest midfielder on loan
Nottingham Forest midfielder Liam Bridcutt has joined Lincoln City on loan until the end of the season.
The 30-year-old former Scotland international joined the Reds for £1m in 2017 from Leeds after playing in the Premier League with Sunderland.
Bridcutt spent time on loan at Bolton earlier this season.
He becomes the second Reds player to have a stint at Lincoln this season, but striker Tyler Walker had his loan spell terminated this week.
