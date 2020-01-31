Jay Harris: Midfielder rejoins Wrexham from Macclesfield Town

Jay Harris played in the Wrexham team which won the FA Trophy in 2013

Wrexham have re-signed midfielder Jay Harris on a permanent deal from Macclesfield Town.

Harris, who scored 16 goals in 181 league appearances in his first spell at the club, has signed an 18-month deal.

The 30-year-old left Wrexham in 2015 to join Tranmere Rovers before moving to Macclesfield in the summer of 2019.

"I'm looking forward to it. I love playing football and to be back here is incredible," Harris said.