Matty Lund: Rochdale re-sign midfielder from Scunthorpe United

Matty Lund has picked up two red cards and seven yellows in 28 games for Scunthorpe this season

Rochdale have re-signed midfielder Matty Lund from League Two side Scunthorpe United on an 18-month contract.

The 29-year-old made 130 appearances in his first spell for Dale between 2013 and 2017 before joining Burton Albion.

"It's great to be back. Once I found out the club were interested I jumped at the chance," Lund said.

"I thought my time was coming to an end at Scunthorpe and I felt it was time to move on. I really wanted to come back."

