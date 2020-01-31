Cardiff City sign Albert Adomah and Dion Sanderson in loan deals

Albert Adomah has also played for Bristol City and Middlesbrough

Cardiff City have signed Nottingham Forest winger Albert Adomah and Wolves defender Dion Sanderson on loan deals until the end of the season.

Adomah, 32, joined Forest from Aston Villa on a free transfer last summer.

But the Ghana international has made only five starts for the Championship club this season, featuring mostly as a substitute.

Cardiff were keen to add to their wide options with winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

Sanderson, 20, is a product of the Wolves academy and can play at centre-back or right-back.

He has made one senior appearance for the club, in a Carabo Cup defeat at Aston Villa in October.

Sanderson's arrival coincides with the departure of right-back Lee Peltier, who left Cardiff by "mutual agreement" to join West Bromwich Albion on a free transfer.