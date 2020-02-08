Marios Ogkmpoe (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hamilton Academical v Rangers
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Follow live coverage from 11:50 GMT
Line-ups
Hamilton
- 31Southwood
- 2McGowan
- 40Hamilton
- 24Easton
- 3McMann
- 7Collar
- 28Smith
- 13Gogic
- 26DalesSubstituted forMillerat 37'minutes
- 8DaviesSubstituted forOgkmpoeat 36'minutes
- 19WinterBooked at 19mins
Substitutes
- 6Hunt
- 10Alston
- 11Miller
- 20Moyo
- 21Want
- 22Gourlay
- 99Ogkmpoe
Rangers
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 4Edmundson
- 31Barisic
- 37Arfield
- 18Kamara
- 7Hagi
- 17Aribo
- 20Morelos
- 14Kent
Substitutes
- 10Davis
- 13Foderingham
- 16Halliday
- 19Katic
- 22Jones
- 24Stewart
- 25Polster
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Foul by Scott Arfield (Rangers).
Attempt saved. Ianis Hagi (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Andy Winter (Hamilton Academical).
Ianis Hagi (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by George Edmundson.
Andy Winter (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Borna Barisic (Rangers).
Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 1, Rangers 1. Lewis Smith (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marios Ogkmpoe.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Mickel Miller replaces Andy Dales because of an injury.
Andy Winter (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Marios Ogkmpoe replaces Steve Davies because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Borna Barisic (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Scott Arfield.
Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Andy Winter (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).
Foul by Andy Dales (Hamilton Academical).
Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Connor Goldson.
Brian Easton (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 0, Rangers 1. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Penalty saved! Scott Arfield (Rangers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Jamie Hamilton (Hamilton Academical) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Rangers. Alfredo Morelos draws a foul in the penalty area.
Hand ball by Andy Dales (Hamilton Academical).
Attempt saved. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Brian Easton.
Booking
Andy Winter (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andy Winter (Hamilton Academical).
(Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jamie Hamilton (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).
Attempt saved. Lewis Smith (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).
Steve Davies (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.