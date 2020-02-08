Bromley v Solihull Moors
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barrow
|33
|19
|6
|8
|63
|34
|29
|63
|2
|Harrogate
|33
|16
|8
|9
|50
|40
|10
|56
|3
|Halifax
|33
|16
|7
|10
|49
|45
|4
|55
|4
|Yeovil
|33
|15
|9
|9
|57
|40
|17
|54
|5
|Boreham Wood
|32
|14
|10
|8
|48
|34
|14
|52
|6
|Notts County
|32
|13
|11
|8
|49
|33
|16
|50
|7
|Bromley
|33
|14
|8
|11
|54
|45
|9
|50
|8
|Dover
|33
|14
|8
|11
|43
|42
|1
|50
|9
|Solihull Moors
|32
|13
|8
|11
|42
|32
|10
|47
|10
|Woking
|33
|13
|8
|12
|43
|50
|-7
|47
|11
|Barnet
|30
|12
|10
|8
|45
|37
|8
|46
|12
|Stockport
|33
|13
|7
|13
|44
|50
|-6
|46
|13
|Hartlepool
|33
|11
|11
|11
|49
|47
|2
|44
|14
|Sutton United
|33
|10
|12
|11
|41
|38
|3
|42
|15
|Torquay
|33
|12
|6
|15
|53
|59
|-6
|42
|16
|Eastleigh
|32
|10
|11
|11
|39
|45
|-6
|41
|17
|Maidenhead United
|33
|12
|5
|16
|41
|48
|-7
|41
|18
|Aldershot
|33
|10
|10
|13
|37
|45
|-8
|40
|19
|Wrexham
|33
|10
|9
|14
|42
|43
|-1
|39
|20
|Dag & Red
|32
|9
|10
|13
|34
|39
|-5
|37
|21
|Chesterfield
|33
|8
|10
|15
|42
|57
|-15
|34
|22
|Fylde
|31
|7
|10
|14
|37
|50
|-13
|31
|23
|Ebbsfleet
|33
|6
|12
|15
|41
|62
|-21
|30
|24
|Chorley
|33
|4
|14
|15
|29
|57
|-28
|26