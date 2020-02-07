Chesterfield v Wrexham

From the section

Wrexham will be without defender James Jennings for Saturday's National League game at fellow strugglers Chesterfield.

The 32-year-old left-back suffered a knee injury during last Saturday's 0-0 draw against Dagenham & Redbridge at the Racecourse.

Dean Keates' side are 19th in the National League, five points ahead of fourth from bottom Chesterfield.

Chesterfield's three-game unbeaten run came to an end in a 3-0 defeat away to Notts County last weekend.