Dundee v Partick Thistle
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee Utd
|23
|17
|2
|4
|49
|18
|31
|53
|2
|Inverness CT
|22
|11
|3
|8
|30
|24
|6
|36
|3
|Ayr
|22
|11
|2
|9
|35
|31
|4
|35
|4
|Dunfermline
|23
|9
|4
|10
|36
|32
|4
|31
|5
|Arbroath
|23
|9
|4
|10
|21
|25
|-4
|31
|6
|Dundee
|22
|8
|6
|8
|27
|31
|-4
|30
|7
|Morton
|22
|8
|3
|11
|30
|41
|-11
|27
|8
|Queen of Sth
|21
|7
|4
|10
|24
|27
|-3
|25
|9
|Alloa
|23
|6
|7
|10
|27
|37
|-10
|25
|10
|Partick Thistle
|23
|6
|5
|12
|30
|43
|-13
|23
