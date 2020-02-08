Scottish League One
Stranraer15:00Raith Rovers
Venue: Stair Park

Stranraer v Raith Rovers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers23136444291545
2Falkirk23119345143142
3Airdrieonians2311573326738
4East Fife239953831736
5Montrose2211293933635
6Dumbarton2284103040-1028
7Peterhead2374122937-825
8Clyde226792836-825
9Forfar2364132340-1722
10Stranraer2228122346-2314
