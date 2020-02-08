Dumbarton v Airdrieonians

Scottish League One
Venue: C&G Systems Stadium

Saturday 8th February 2020

  • DumbartonDumbarton15:00AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
  • PeterheadPeterhead15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
  • StranraerStranraer15:00Raith RoversRaith Rovers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers23136444291545
2Falkirk23119345143142
3Airdrieonians2311573326738
4East Fife239953831736
5Montrose2211293933635
6Dumbarton2284103040-1028
7Peterhead2374122937-825
8Clyde226792836-825
9Forfar2364132340-1722
10Stranraer2228122346-2314
