Albion Rovers v Brechin City
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|22
|17
|2
|3
|59
|27
|32
|53
|2
|Edinburgh City
|22
|15
|2
|5
|41
|25
|16
|47
|3
|Cowdenbeath
|21
|11
|2
|8
|29
|24
|5
|35
|4
|Elgin
|23
|8
|7
|8
|37
|28
|9
|31
|5
|Stirling
|22
|8
|5
|9
|25
|21
|4
|29
|6
|Queen's Park
|22
|8
|5
|9
|30
|32
|-2
|29
|7
|Annan Athletic
|23
|8
|3
|12
|31
|48
|-17
|27
|8
|Stenhousemuir
|23
|6
|5
|12
|29
|43
|-14
|23
|9
|Albion
|20
|5
|6
|9
|30
|40
|-10
|21
|10
|Brechin
|22
|4
|3
|15
|28
|51
|-23
|15