Former Coleraine and Derry City attacker Darren McCauley joins Australian side Essendon Royals

Darren McCauley scored the opening goal in Coleraine's Irish Cup final victory over Cliftonville in 2018

Former Coleraine and Derry City winger Darren McCauley has signed for Australian side Essendon Royals.

McCauley left the Brandywell and moved to Australia at the end of the League of Ireland season before joining the Royals ahead of the Victorian State League Division 1 North-West season.

"I just wanted a change of scenery and I wasn't too sure where my football career would end up," said McCauley.

"I'd like to think the fans will expect some goals and good performances."

After helping Coleraine to Irish Cup success in 2018, McCauley moved to Inverness Caledonian Thistle in January 2019 and scored two goals in 13 league appearances.

A move to his native Derry City followed, but the 28-year-old struggled for regular game time under Declan Devine as the Candystripes secured a return to European football.

"I was going to consider taking up a coaching role more seriously and more professionally but then I looked around at a few teams here and I met Royals coach, Vitale Ferrante, and I was very impressed by his ideas surrounding Essendon," added McCauley.

"For me, it's a good opportunity to have an experience of Australian football and try and give something back to the game here and help Essendon become a successful force in this league and beyond."