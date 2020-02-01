Emmanuel Osadebe, Theo Vassell & Miles Welch-Hayes leave Macclesfield Town

Theo Vassell joined Macclesfield from Port Vale last summer

Macclesfield Town have confirmed that Emmanuel Osadebe, Theo Vassell and Miles Welch-Hayes have all left the League Two club with immediate effect.

BBC Radio Manchester understands the trio had their contracts terminated at an English Football League hearing.

It remains unclear why they wanted to be released, but their departure before Friday's transfer deadline means they are free to find new clubs this season.

The Silkmen are 22nd in the table, six points above bottom side Stevenage.

A number of issues have blighted the club this season, including a strike over unpaid wages and a six-point deduction by the EFL.

A winding-up petition over unpaid tax was also adjourned for a 10th time.

Owner Amar Alkadhi said that bids for the club had been "accepted in principle" following the adjournment on 15 January.

In a two-line statement announcing the departure of midfielder Osadebe and defenders Vassell and Welch-Hayes, all aged 23, Macclesfield wished them "every success in their future careers".

All three have been regular starters for the club, with Vassell and Osadebe only arriving last summer.

Welch-Hayes made 47 league appearances having signed from non-league Oxford City in 2018.