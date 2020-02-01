Fifa President Infantino proposes Africa Cup of Nations be held every four years

Gianni Infantino, the Fifa President, has been speaking at the Caf seminar in Morocco

Fifa President, Gianni Infantino, has proposed to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) that the Africa Cup of Nations be held every four years instead of biennially.

Infantino is among the speakers at a Caf seminar in Morocco which is focusing on the development of football competitions and infrastructure in Africa.

"I propose to organise the Africa Cup of Nations every four years rather than two years," the Fifa President told delegates in Rabat.

The next Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Cameroon in 2021 and will revert back to its original placing of January and February in the calendar.

Last year, the Nations Cup in Egypt was held in June and July for the first time and was expanded to 24 teams.

Infantino spoke about the Africa Cup of Nations in relation to specific areas which he identified as needing "intervention" to help boost African football.

"We have to develop African solutions to African problems. We have identified three areas for intervention namely refereeing, infrastructure and competitions.

"I think it's time to stop talking about the development of African football, and take actions. No African team has won the World Cup. And there is an impression Africa is going backwards," Infantino added.

The seminar was scheduled to end on Saturday evening ahead of Caf's Executive Committee meeting on Sunday.