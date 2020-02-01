Irish Cup: McDaid hat-trick edges Glentoran past Queen's 3-2 in sixth round

Robbie McDaid's hat-trick took his tally for the season to 18 goals

A Robbie McDaid hat-trick edged Glentoran past a plucky Queen's University side 3-2 in a thrilling Irish Cup sixth round tie at The Dub.

McDaid's opener was cancelled out by Jonah Mitchell, with McDaid grabbing his second and Matthew Hughes levelling again before half-time.

The Glens striker completed his treble in the second half to seal victory.

Ryan Campbell scored twice as last year's beaten finalists Ballinamallard United saw off Knockbreda 5-2.

Queen's push Glentoran all the way

Queen's caused a major upset in the fifth round of the competition last month when they defeated Linfield 2-1 and they made the Blues' Belfast rivals work hard to secure their passage into the quarter-finals.

The Glens dominated the early stages and Navid Nasseri and Willie Garrett both struck the woodwork before McDaid pounced to score from close range in the fifth minute after home goalkeeper Declan Brown spilled the ball.

The Championship side were back on level terms midway through the opening period when Ronan Young's cross from the left was met by Mitchell's header at the near post.

McDaid's deflected shot three minutes before the break restored his side's advantage but two minutes later Hughes restored parity again by firing low into the botton corner.

The Glens forward ensured that his team stayed on course for a first Irish Cup success since 2015 by coolly slotting home for his 18th goal of the season after meeting Elvio Van Overbeek's cross.

Mallards make last eight

At Breda Park it took 14 minutes for Ballinamallard to nudge themselves in front as Campbell took advantage of a mix-up in the hosts' defence to race clear and finish past Jack Hazard into the corner.

Ryan Mayse, on loan from Ballymena United, shot wide and was denied by a last-gasp tackle in the first half but made amends in the second when he found the net with a well-placed header.

Brendan Bennett pounced on a loose ball from Matthew Smyth to drill an effort past John Connolly to pull one back but the Mallards' two-goal cushion was restored as Richard Clarke fired home a penalty after Nathan Cashel had been fouled in the area.

Campbell turned on the edge of the box and swept low into the left-hand corner for his second of the game, then Darren Smyth tapped in from close range for Breda.

Josh McIlwaine's 25-yard drive into the top corner in the final kick of the game gave the final scoreline a more comfortable look.