Irish Cup: Holders Crusaders ease past Carrick Rangers as Larne and Dungannon win in extra-time

Crusaders players congratulate Jamie McGonigle after he opened the scoring against Carrick

Jordan Owens scored twice as Irish Cup holders Crusaders eased into the quarter-finals by beating Carrick Rangers 5-1 at Taylor's Avenue.

Larne needed extra-time to see off east Antrim derby rivals Ballyclare Comrades 1-0 with Dungannon Swifts also beating Newry City 4-2 after extra-time.

Ballymena recovered from a goal down to defeat Warrenpoint Town 2-1.

Cliftonville beat Rathfriland Rangers 3-1 and Coleraine eased past Banbridge Town 3-0.

Jamie McGonigle swivelled on the edge of the box before delivering a pinpoint finish for his 20th of the season to put Crusaders ahead early on at Taylor's Avenue.

Owens then netted with a trademark back-post header before Lee Chapman's deflected volley seven minutes before the break reduced the hosts' deficit.

Jordan Forsythe slotted home from eight yards before the interval and then the unfortunate Reece Neale smashed into his own net after Paul Heatley crossed from the left.

Owens' powerful header from Forsythe's cross completed the rout as Stephen Baxter's side booked their spot in the last eight.

More to follow.