Transfer rumours: Willian, Ozil, Richarlison, Koulibaly, Maddison, Sancho, Giroud

Barcelona are close to agreeing a deal for Chelsea's Brazil winger Willian, 31, whose contract expires at the end of the season. (Marca)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta blocked the transfer of German midfielder Mesut Ozil, 31, to a club from Qatar in January. (90min)

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has warned Barcelona they would be wasting their time if they submit an improved offer for Brazil forward Richarlison, 22, in the summer. (Star)

Manchester United are to step up their efforts to land Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 28. (Mirror)

Senegal centre-back Koulibaly would cost United around £90m. (Star)

United will also target Leicester City's England midfielder James Maddison, 23, and Borussia Dortmund's England winger Jadon Sancho, 19, in the summer window. (Standard)

Chelsea will try to beat Manchester United to former Manchester City forward Sancho. (Sun)

Chelsea's France striker Olivier Giroud, 33, was upset after Serie A side Inter Milan pulled out of a transfer for him. (RMC, via Mail)

Manchester United and Chelsea failed in their attempts to sign Paris St-Germain's Edinson Cavani, 32, because the Uruguay forward has his heart set on a move to Spain. (Mirror)

Liverpool's Japan forward Takumi Minamino, 25, says other Premier League clubs were interested in signing him, as well as some Bundesliga sides. (Star)

Arsenal must pay £8m to turn the loan signings of Spain defender Pablo Mari, 26, and Portugal right-back Cedric Soares, 28, into permanent deals. (Star)

Chelsea turned down a deadline-day transfer for Dalian Yifang and Venezuela striker Salomon Rondon, 30. (Sun, via Telegraph)

Juventus have already begun work on summer deals for Brescia's 19-year-old Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali and Manchester United's 26-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Manchester United will pursue Birmingham City's 16-year-old England Under-17 midfielder Jude Bellingham in the summer after drawing up a £20m package on deadline day. (Independent)

Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo's agent says he spoke to Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward for a few days before the 30-year-old completed his deadline-day move. (Aftenposten, via Express)

Ighalo was shocked by United's deadline-day move after it had appeared the deal would not be happening. (Mail)

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes the deal for Ighalo shows poor transfer planning. (Sky Sports)