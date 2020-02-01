Glenn Middleton: Rangers midfielder completes Bradford City loan move

Glenn Middleton has played 27 first-team games for Rangers

Bradford City have completed the signing of Glasgow Rangers midfielder Glenn Middleton on loan until the end of the season.

The deal was ratified by the English Football League on Saturday after the transfer window closed at 23:00 GMT on Friday evening.

Middleton, 20, played eight games for Hibernian during a loan spell earlier this season.

The Scotland Under-21 international began his career with Norwich.

"Glenn is a great capture for us and we are delighted to have finally been able to announce his signing," boss Gary Bowyer told the Bradford website.

"He is a very exciting player, who will bring flair and dynamism to our midfield."

Bradford also signed strikers Lee Novak and Kurtis Guthrie on deadline day, from Scunthorpe and Stevenage respectively.

