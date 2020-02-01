Rangers 0-0 Aberdeen: Steven Gerrard says Ibrox side 'missing spark'

Rangers couldn't find a way past Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis

Rangers need to "find our spark very quickly", says manager Steven Gerrard, after they slipped up again in pursuit of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

The Ibrox side were held 0-0 at home by Aberdeen to make it five points dropped in the space of six days.

They are now four adrift of Celtic but Gerrard believes there will be more "twists and turns" in the title race.

"As a whole there wasn't too much wrong with the performance. We threw everything we had at it," he said.

"I think we are missing a spark in the final third. Not just today - over the four games since we have come back from the winter break.

"There's a few people around the squad who are capable of finding that spark. They need to come with us."

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis denied the hosts on several occasions, notably keeping out Alfredo Morelos from close range in the second half.

But Derek McInnes' men also had a number of opportunities, with Sam Cosgrove botching a one-on-one and Allan McGregor saving well from Lewis Ferguson and Ash Taylor.

"We still had some big moments," Gerrard said. "First half down the right, two v one, Alfredo has got to find Ryan Kent. That was a big moment we should score from.

"And then Alfredo in the second half, 99 times out of 100 he normally wins us the game in that situation.

"Aberdeen had some moments as well, but that came more from us, individual errors that gifted them an opportunity."

Celtic will go seven points clear if they win at Hamilton Academical on Sunday, although Rangers will have a game in hand.

Asked if his team could afford any more slip-ups, Gerrard said: "If you look at Celtic's form, probably not.

"But I have been round the game long enough to know that there will be twists and turns. And remember there's still six points to play for in Old Firm games."