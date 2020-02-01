Warrenpoint Town-Ballymena United brawl: Irish Cup tie at Milltown ends in melee

Media playback is not supported on this device Trouble erupts at the end of the Warrenpoint Town match

The final stages of Ballymena United's 2-1 Irish Cup win over Warrenpoint Town were marred by a brawl between players, spectators and stewards at Milltown.

Warrenpoint goalkeeper Mark Byrne was involved in an incident with spectators in injury-time, which saw the fence collapse and fans spill onto the field.

The incident happened shortly after Andy McGrory's winning goal.

Referee Shane Andrews blew for full-time and it is understood Byrne was sent off after the final whistle.

The melee occurred the day after the Northern Ireland Football League released a statement highlighting fan behaviour.

The 12 Irish Premiership clubs agreed to take measures to tackle a recent rise in alleged incidents of "unacceptable spectator behaviour".

No place for this in football

Managers and coaches from both teams immediately tried to diffuse the situation, and Warrenpoint Town boss Barry Gray says the incident "was not a good advert for football in Northern Ireland."

"None of us want to see scenes like that in any shape or form. This is a family orientated club and a safe club," added Gray.

"Today we are hoping that this unique situation can be resolved and if there is punishment to be handed out then it is done accordingly.

"Hopefully we will never see scenes like this again, and this is a stark lesson for everyone involved that there is no place in football for this.

"Like everyone, I saw lots of people coming together, but I couldn't see why or how," added Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey.

"My only concern was my own players and I wanted them to make sure that they were safe, get things calmed down and very quickly that happened."