Mbwana Samatta: Name the other international Premier League goalscorers

Aston Villa's new signing Mbwana Samatta is the first Tanzanian to score in the Premier League

Aston Villa may have lost at Bournemouth, but their new signing scored on his Premier League debut - and created a little bit of history too.

Mbwana Samatta's 70th-minute header made him the first player from Tanzania to score a goal in the Premier League.

Who knows when someone else will join him? For now, he stands alongside 17 others as the only players from their respective nations to have found the net in the Premier League.

How many can you name? We've given you some clues to help.