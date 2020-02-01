PSG 5-0 Montpellier: Champions win to go 13 points clear

From the section

Kylian Mbappe is the joint top Ligue 1 scorer with 14 goals - one every 82 minutes

Paris St-Germain moved 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 after thrashing Montpellier, who ended with nine men.

Pablo Sarabia curled PSG into a lead before away keeper Dimitry Bertaud was sent off for handling outside the box.

Angel di Maria chipped debutant keeper Matis Carvalho to double the lead before a Daniel Congre own goal.

Kylian Mbappe and Layvin Kurzawa also scored and Joris Chotard was shown a late red card for a foul on Presnel Kimpembe.

Second-placed Marseille visit Bordeaux on Sunday (20:00 GMT).