Mick McDermott: Glentoran boss hints at more signings

McDermott is part of a business consortium that took over Glentoran last year

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott has hinted that the club may still add further to their squad despite the transfer window closing.

The Glens signed striker Ruaidhri Donnelly from Cliftonville on Friday.

Defenders Caolan Marron and Keith Cowan, as well as midfielders Seanan Clucas and Ciaran O'Connor, also joined during January.

"Possibly, yes," said McDermott when asked if they could sign an out-of-contract player.

"We will know more in the next 72 hours," he added after his side's 3-2 Irish Cup victory over Queen's University at the Dub on Saturday.

Last week it emerged that the east Belfast club had made £60,000 bids for Cliftonville striker Joe Gormley and Ballymena United forward Adam Lecky.

While the move for Gormley was rejected, McDermott said that the club were still working on the bid for Lecky until the transfer window closed on Friday evening.

"That was still going on until late last night (Friday), but he is a Ballymena player and that's their right to hold on to him," explained McDermott.

"We will move on. The window has closed and we have got what we have got. We are happy that we have a competitive squad and we are going to keep going."

Plum joined Glentoran last summer and recently signed a contract extension until the end of next season

It was announced on Friday that Glens midfielder Hrvoje Plum has been ruled out for six or seven months with a cruciate tear after getting injured in last Saturday's defeat by Larne.

Plum has been an integral player for the east Belfast side this season, scoring 13 goals including six direct free-kicks, and McDermott expressed his disappointment at the injury news.

"It's a massive blow. He has been playing really well, probably having his best season in recent years after coming off a similar knee injury several years ago," McDermott added.

"It's disappointing for him, but we have a good squad of quality players and hopefully they can step up and fill the void of the goals he was getting."