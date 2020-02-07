Championship
Millwall13:30West Brom
Venue: The Den

Millwall v West Bromwich Albion

Matheus Pereira returns after three matches out following his ban for lashing out at Joe Allen in the home defeat by lowly Stoke City
Follow live text coverage from 13:15 GMT on Sunday

Millwall could have midfielder Ryan Leonard and deadline signing Mason Bennett available for the visit of promotion-chasing West Bromwich Albion.

Leonard (knee) has been out since 5 October, while new loan man Bennett (ankle injury) last played for parent club Derby on 23 November.

Albion have midfielder Matheus Pereira available following his three-game ban.

New signings Kamil Grosicki and Lee Peltier are both now eligible to feature following deadline-day moves.

Veteran midfielder Gareth Barry is closing in on a return from a calf problem, but teenage defender Nathan Ferguson (knee surgery), fellow full-back Kieran Gibbs (hamstring) and on-loan West Ham midfielder Grady Diangana (hamstring) all remain out.

Albion start the weekend a point clear of second-placed Leeds United - and will remain top of the Championship going into Sunday's game if Marcelo Bielsa's men fail to win at Nottingham Forest.

Match facts

  • Millwall are unbeaten in their last eight home league games against West Bromwich Albion - since a 1-0 defeat at the old Den in April 1987, when Baggies striker Bobby Williamson got the only goal.
  • Albion have already faced Millwall twice this season, both at The Hawthorns back in August when they drew 1-1 in the Championship, then lost 2-1 three nights later in the League Cup.
  • Millwall's current run of three straight home league victories is their best in the second tier since a six-game winning run in 2010-11.
  • Albion's home victory over Luton Town a week ago ended the Baggies' seven-game winless league run.
  • Half of Millwall's league goals this season (19 in 38 games) have come from set-pieces - the highest percentage of any side.
  • Albion have won 21 points from losing positions this season, six more than any other side.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom301511453332056
2Leeds30167746271955
3Fulham30157845321352
4Nottm Forest30149741301151
5Brentford301551049232650
6Bristol City3014884440450
7Preston3013894335847
8Swansea30121083534146
9Millwall30111273835345
10Blackburn30128104337644
11Sheff Wed30127114033743
12Cardiff30101374243-143
13Derby301010103539-440
14Hull30116134243-139
15Reading30108123634238
16QPR30115144754-738
17Birmingham30107133747-1037
18Middlesbrough30812103037-736
19Charlton3089133942-333
20Huddersfield3088143548-1332
21Stoke3094173646-1031
22Wigan3078152844-1629
23Barnsley3059163656-2024
24Luton3073203765-2824
View full Championship table

