Everton v Liverpool: Goodison derby shows Toffees ambition, says Willie Kirk

Everton won the reverse fixture at Anfield in front of 23,500 in November

Everton have shown "they are true to their word" about being ambitious by hosting Sunday's Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Goodison Park, says boss Willie Kirk.

It is the first time the men's ground will host a Women's Super League derby.

The reverse fixture was played in front of 23,500 at Anfield in November when Everton came away with a 1-0 win.

"One of the reasons I came here was because of the ambitious plans," Kirk, who joined in 2018, told BBC Sport.

Goodison Park has previously hosted a number of high-profile women's fixtures, with a long-standing world record crowd of 53,000 watching Dick, Kerr Ladies take on St Helens in 1920.

Everton also hosted a Women's FA Cup semi-final at the ground in 2015.

"From a club perspective it's growing all the time," Kirk added. "This game shows the progress and that they are true to their word. They have put a lot of effort into generating interest for the match and ticket sales have gone well.

"It's a nice point for us to look back on the last 14 months and appreciate the progress we have made."

Kelly back with a point to prove

Chloe Kelly has scored eight goals in the WSL this season - only three players have netted more in the league

Everton came away from Anfield in November with a narrow victory after Liverpool keeper Anke Preuss fumbled a long-range strike from Blues skipper Lucy Graham.

The Toffees were without eight-goal top scorer Chloe Kelly through suspension and Kirk says the team "missed her".

"It will be huge to have Chloe back for this one, she has been such a big player for us," said Kirk. "She will really enjoy being at Goodison. If we can get her on the ball in dangerous areas, she can cause havoc."

Liverpool boss Vicky Jepson said Kelly's absence for Everton in the previous meeting was a "big loss" as "she is an incredible individual".

"I'm excited to see what her future looks like because she has done wonders in the WSL this season," Jepson told BBC Sport.

Kelly added: "It's even more special. I have a bit of a point to prove this time. I missed the last one and was disappointed but the girls did great. Hopefully we can do more of the same this time."

Ancelotti's visit and derby rivalry

Everton, who are fourth in the table, announced on Tuesday they will be opening the Main Stand at Goodison Park for the game, while the Family Enclosure has already sold out.

Not only do Everton hope to beat their rivals on the pitch, Kirk hopes they can surpass the 23,500 attendance at Anfield.

"It's about getting in as many as possible. With any rivalry, you want to beat what was done before," said Kirk. "The club would ideally want to top 23,500. If we can get over 20,000 at Goodison I think it will be a really good atmosphere.

"It's another showcase for the women's game and a marker of generating that interest and pushing it on."

Kelly added: "It's exciting - we don't get these crowds often. We want to put on a show for them, get the game plan right and work hard. We want to play with pride and do the badge justice."

Second-bottom Liverpool have won their past two matches, including a first WSL win of the season over Bristol City. Their most recent fixture against Birmingham City was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at Prenton Park, which they share with League One men's side Tranmere Rovers.

"Everton is a good game, a big occasion and it's at Goodison so the good thing is we know it will definitely be on," said Jepson. "We have to make sure we are in the best head space.

"For the majority of the match [at Anfield] we were the better team. The goal they scored was given to them. It was a gift.

"It was hard to take and a tough pill to swallow. It's another good occasion for the women's game at Goodison and it's good it's a derby because there's that extra fight and extra bite as always."

Everton's preparations were boosted by the appearance of men's boss Carlo Ancelotti at a training session last month, which Kelly says "shows the integration the women's team have at the club".

"He has obviously had a big influence," added Kirk. "I'm sure the girls will have taken a lot from the fact he took time out of his busy schedule to come and watch our training."