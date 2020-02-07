Manchester City v West Ham United

Felipe Anderson has missed West Ham's last five games but could return this weekend

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is sidelined with a hamstring injury that he picked up against Tottenham.

Left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is suspended after getting sent off in the same match.

West Ham's Felipe Anderson is back in training after rib and back injuries but this game could come too soon.

Jack Wilshere had hernia surgery last week and may miss the rest of the season, while Andriy Yarmolenko is a long-term absentee with a thigh injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Before these two kicked off the season, my preview spoke of a "free hit" for West Ham and "optimism about the season ahead".

Manchester City then hit five, and although West Ham rallied for the next few weeks (they sat fifth after six games), a dismal story since has seen most traces of optimism gradually disappear.

What their fans would give for City's 'problems'!

They could fail to score in three successive games for the first time under Pep Guardiola, but surely won't be so wasteful again.

That first-day preview also referenced a weather forecast of "potentially game-altering strong winds". With the country braced for Storm Ciara this weekend, it may be deja vu all round.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It has just been one of those seasons for City, but I would still be very surprised if they don't finish second.

I would also be shocked if they don't beat West Ham on Sunday.

This Hammers team cannot defend at the moment, as we saw against Brighton last weekend, so City are going to get plenty of chances to find the net this time.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won the past seven Premier League meetings, scoring 23 goals and conceding just three.

West Ham have taken just four points from a possible 39 in Premier League games at the Etihad Stadium - their only win came in September 2015.

The Hammers' 5-0 drubbing at home to City on the opening day of the season remains their biggest defeat so far this season.

Manchester City

City have won four of their past six league games but lost to Tottenham last time out.

Manchester City have lost six games already in the Premier League this season - they've never lost more than six in a league campaign under manager Pep Guardiola.

Matches involving Manchester City have averaged 3.76 goals, more than any other team in the top flight.

Guardiola has won all eight of his meetings with West Ham in all competitions.

Sergio Aguero could become the first player to score six consecutive Premier League goals for City.

Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Raheem Sterling has been involved in 11 Premier League goals in seven appearances against West Ham (six goals, five assists), including scoring a hat-trick in the reverse fixture in August.

West Ham United