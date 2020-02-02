Scottish Gossip: SFA secret bans, Alfredo Morelos, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibs

The Scottish FA has secretly banned players caught breaking gambling rules, with an international given an eight-match ban, suspended for six matches, in the past year without fans knowing about it. (Sunday Mail)

A man arrested in connection with an incident involving Rangers star Alfredo Morelos' Lamborghini says he had been asked to launch surveillance on the vehicle by the player's pregnant wife. (Sunday Mail)

Southampton want to line up a summer deal for Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham. (Sun)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon says goalkeeper Craig Gordon can still be Scotland's number one despite his lack of game time with the champions. (Sun)

Steven Gerrard last night conceded Rangers can't afford any more slip-ups if they want to win the title this season after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Aberdeen at Ibrox. (Herald)

"This squad has tested me at times, that's for sure. On the pitch and off it. But that's life and it's what I'm learning about pretty quickly." Rangers manager Steven Gerrard admits he's still learning on the job - and wouldn't swap his stint at Ibrox for anything. (Sunday Mail)

Neil Lennon has warned Celtic fans with short memories to lay off big-game player James Forrest. (Sunday Mail)

Ryan Kent has improved since first spell at Rangers but the winger tries too hard, says manager Steven Gerrard. (Sun)

New arrival Ianis Hagi wants to provide the missing creative spark for Rangers as he targets a start against Hibs on Wednesday. (Sun)

Scotland manager Steve Clarke reckons Stuart Armstrong's blistering form for Southampton makes him a ready-made replacement for the injured John McGinn. (Sun)

Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor hopes their performance at Ibrox yesterday proves to the doubters that Derek McInnes is still the right man in charge. (Sunday Mail)

Steven Gerrard has been pleased with Matt Polster's performances at right back for Rangers - and could switch him to central midfield when captain James Tavernier is fit enough to start again. (Herald)

On-loan Florian Kamberi has backed his new team-mates to get the better of his old ones when Rangers look to get their title bid back on track against his parent club Hibs at Ibrox on Wednesday night. (Sun)

Manager Jack Ross believes playing five matches in just 15 days had taken a toll on his Hibs players as they were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw with St Mirren at Easter Road. (Edinburgh Evening News)