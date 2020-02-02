Warrenpoint Town: Police investigate brawl at cup match

From the section

Police are investigating an alleged assault at an Irish Cup football match in Warrenpoint, County Down.

It follows a brawl involving players, spectators and stewards at the end of Ballymena United's win over Warrenpoint Town on Saturday.

Police said they had received a report of an assault in the Upper Dromore Road area of the town.

Milltown, on the Upper Dromore Road, is Warrenpoint Town's football ground.

The trouble marred the final stages of Ballymena United's 2-1 victory and the incident happened shortly after Ballymena's winning goal.

In injury-time, a fence collapsed and fans spilled onto the field.

The melee occurred the day after the Northern Ireland Football League released a statement highlighting fan behaviour.

The 12 Irish Premiership clubs agreed to take measures to tackle a recent rise in alleged incidents of "unacceptable spectator behaviour".